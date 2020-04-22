GORHAM – Arthur O. Berry, a retired professor from The University of Southern Maine and Gorham resident passed away peacefully on Friday April 10, 2020.He was born in Bath on Nov. 9, 1928, the son of F. Arthur and Marie Oliver Berry. He graduated from Morse High School (1946). He was active in the Morse High Band and Boy Scouts of America. He served as a counselor at Camp William Hinds B.S.A. and attributes his many lifetime achievements to his scouting experiences.Arthur pursued higher education earning his B.S from Gorham State Teachers College (1950), his M.S. from the Pennsylvania State University (1954) and his PhD from the University of Connecticut (1967). He also had additional education/training at North Carolina University, Ohio State University, and Northern Illinois University.Dr. Berry began his long and distinguished career of “teaching students” initially as an industrial arts educator in Portland at Jack Junior High School. He then joined the faculty of Gorham State College in 1955 now the University of Southern Maine (USM). Dr. Berry served in a variety of roles at USM and its predecessor institutions during his tenure. Some of which included; Instructor of Industrial Arts, Professional Teacher of education courses, technical courses in metal manufacturing, Director of Facilities, acting Dean for the School of Education, Director of Vocational Teacher Training for the State of Maine, and Assosciate Dean of the School of Applied Science, Engineering, and Technology. In 1967 he was promoted to Full Professor and in the 1970s received recognition as an outstanding teacher by The College of Education. Utilizing his strong organizational abilities Dr. Berry established ties with both the state’s education community and the industrial sector. Nationally- Dr. Berry was associated with The Center for Vocational Education at Ohio State University in the design and implication of competency based teacher education. In addition, he was a participant in training programs at Northern Illinois University and Oak Ridge Associated University on computer aided manufacturing.While providing Hospice care to Arthur the care providers soon recognized the importance education meant to Arthur sending him this quote:”The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character- that is the goal of true education” Martin Luther King, Jr.Arthur was a long time resident of Westbrook. After his retirement, Arthur and his wife of 66 years, Beverly, spent many winters in Bonita Beach Fla. enjoying the sunsets while making many new friends eventually settling in Gorham and Five Islands. He continued his passion for helping others with his wood working and technical skills which he delighted in. Arthur was an active volunteer of the communities he resided in often sharing his organizational talents. He served on many boards and committees, Prides Corner Congregational Church, Boy Scout activities of the area and region, Dolphin Way Condominium Assoc. and Gorham Condominium Assoc. In 1969 Arthur served as the first chairmen of the Westbrook Housing Authority where he established the goals and procedures taken for the meeting of local housing needs, particularly of the aging. For his efforts the City of Westbrook named a building, The Dr. Arthur O Berry Apartments at Larrabee Commons, in his honor in 2017. Arthur was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, mentor, educator, and colleague. His greatest source of pride was his family.He is survived by his wife Beverly (Rittall) Berry; a son, David Berry and wife Karen (Halligan) Berry, a daughter, Ronda (Berry) Bailey; six grandchildren, Benjamin Berry (Kristin Dahl), Molly Berry, Timothy Berry, Matthew Bridges (Beth Stone), Christopher Bailey, Joshua Bailey (Kelli McGovern); and four great-grandchildren, Dylan and Kyle Berry and Oliver and Emmett Bridges; a brother Edwin O. Berry; two nieces and a nephew.He was predeceased by his parents; his twin brother, Albert Berry; his mother-in-law, Kathleen Rittall; and his sisters-in law, Elizabeth Berry and Marie Moore.Due to the circumstances of the Covid-19 Pandemic there will be no visiting hours at this time. The family plans to have a celebration of Arthur’s life to be held at a later date this summer. To share memories of Arthur or an online condolence on the Tribute wall, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com May the Work I Have Done Speak For Me In lieu of flowers, the family requests that if you wish to make a memorial donation in Arthur’s name please do so to:Five Islands ChurchGeorgetown RoadGeorgetown, ME 04548to which he was a member or to the Georgetown Community CenterP.O. Box 103Georgetown, ME 04548for renovation funds.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous