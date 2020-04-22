LOWELL, Mass. – Rosemary Liston Janas, was born Jan. 25, 1933, raised, and lived most of her life in Lowell, Mass. She was the daughter of James P. Liston and Florence Geary Liston and sister to Patricia Liston and James Liston. The former wife of John J. Janas Jr., of Lowell, and graduate of Lowell High School and Lowell State Teachers’ College, she was a teacher, childcare provider, and loving mother. Her love of all children, education, her faith, and her family were evident throughout her life. She loved the ocean and spent many summers at Hampton Beach, N.H. She later lived on the coast of Maine in Kennebunk where she formed many strong and lasting friendships, before returning to Lowell in early of January 2020. She is survived by her three daughters, Rosemary Janas Harrington, Kathleen Hennigan, and Christine Correa, her two sons, John J. Janas III, M.D. and Michal J. Janas; eight grandchildren, Jordan Janas, Sean Hennigan, Jennifer Hennigan, Heather Janas, Michaela Harrington, Colin Harrington, Eric Correa, and Catie Correa, and sons-in law Colin Harrington and Artie Correa, daughters-in-law Maureen Goulson Janas and Laura Denton Janas and sisters-in-law, Ellie Liston and Margaret Janas.Arrangements by the Mahoney Funeral Home, 187 Nesmith Street, Lowell, MA 978-452-361. Please visit www.MahoneyFuneralHome.com to send the family an e-condolence.In lieu of flowers, please send donations toSt. Jude’s Children’s Hospital,501 St. Jude PlaceMemphis, TN 38105

