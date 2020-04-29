Ann S. Cort 1928 – 2020 ORRS ISLAND – Ann S. Cort, 92, of Orrs Island died April 3, 2020 peacefully at home. She was born March 25, 1928 in Framingham, Mass. to Rolf and Elizabeth Spicer. Ann studied music at Wesley College and worked as a secretary at Cornell University before moving to Maryland. She moved to Maine in 1990 and began reading stories on Harpswell Public Television, volunteered at OBIFD doing clerical work and helped out at the Orrs Island Library. She had been active in St. Pauls Episcopal Church in Brunswick, was passionate about writing and performing plays for the Center Stage Players and enjoyed writing with College Guild to those incarcerated. She was an avid bird watcher, a green thumb, and enjoyed classical music and operas. Ann was predeceased by a son, Tony Cort of Rockville, Md. She is survived by a son, Henry Russell Cort of Houston, Texas; a grandson, Damen Gee of Williamsport, Pa. and long time friend, Peri Lanoue of Orrs Island. A gathering for friends and relatives will be held at a later date.

