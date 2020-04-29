As a primary care physician in Maine, I have had a number of uninsured patients and have seen the direct results of this lack – delayed care, unfilled medication prescriptions, treatment delayed until too late, etc. The current pandemic makes it even more imperative that healthcare coverage be available to everyone.
Susan Collins has, once again, shown her disdain for Mainers by voting for the 2017 tax cut which eliminated the mandate requiring people to buy health insurance. Because of this, the entire Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) is being challenged in court. If the law fails, we go back in time to when there were no protections for pre-existing conditions.
We need a senator who will put the healthcare of Mainers first. That person is NOT Susan Collins.
Catherine Crute, M.D.
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Maine Bicentennial: Portland
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: Who is the enemy of the people?
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Get Maine up and running again – safely
-
Portland Forecaster
Nationwide shortage of masks spurs Portland couple to action
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: A doctor writes her last prescription for coronavirus