As a primary care physician in Maine, I have had a number of uninsured patients and have seen the direct results of this lack – delayed care, unfilled medication prescriptions, treatment delayed until too late, etc. The current pandemic makes it even more imperative that healthcare coverage be available to everyone.

Susan Collins has, once again, shown her disdain for Mainers by voting for the 2017 tax cut which eliminated the mandate requiring people to buy health insurance. Because of this, the entire Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) is being challenged in court. If the law fails, we go back in time to when there were no protections for pre-existing conditions.

We need a senator who will put the healthcare of Mainers first. That person is NOT Susan Collins.

Catherine Crute, M.D.

Portland

