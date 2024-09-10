I am a volunteer at Project Feed, an emergency food pantry completely staffed by volunteers. The pantry, located at Woodfords Congregational UCC Church in Portland, has been serving clients since 1975. We distribute 1-2 tons of food each month.

Due to extensive planned renovation at Woodfords Church, Project Feed needs to relocate on a temporary basis at the end of September. The pantry currently has five refrigerator/freezers, three storage closets plus a back room storage area, a stocked room where clients select food, a waiting area, a handicap-accessible elevator and some available parking.

Despite major networking, emailing, telephoning, etc. seeking a temporary location, the search has not been successful. We are urgently requesting that anyone who knows of a possible temporary location to call Project Feed at 207-761-3920 (at least until the end of September) or email at askprojectfeed@gmail.com. Thank you.

Kathy DeGrace

Project Feed volunteer

