It’s that time of year, summer is almost over, and the children will be going back to school. That means the bike brigades and walking groups will be starting up again. I routinely ride and walk around my neighborhood covering many streets and sidewalks. What I have noticed is the overgrowth of people’s bushes, trees and that pesky invasive vine. Our town does its very best to keep this trimmed back, but I think with more and more sidewalks being put in it is becoming a very difficult job for our town to keep up with the trimming.

I sometimes carry some small pruners to cut back that prickly vine. My request is for our town residents to check any sidewalks and pathways in front of their homes that children and others bike or walk on to make sure they are trimmed and cleared of any over-hanging branches, vines and other obstructions that would make it difficult to walk or bike on. We want to keep everyone safe, and sidewalks are made wide enough for at least two people to walk side by side.

If someone from the town reads this, maybe you could try to remove those creepy vine plants near the newest sidewalk put in from Bayview Drive to Route 1. If they are not removed, they will overgrow and cover that new sidewalk probably within a year. Once things are trimmed back, it is very easy to keep it under control. My wish is for a safe school year for all those bikers and walkers.

Stephanie Wilson

Yarmouth

