SACO – Barbara Louise Wilbur, 96, passed away on April 29, 2020, at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco, Maine. Barbara was born on September 14, 1923, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the oldest daughter of James Fred and Esther Garland Pierce. She was a graduate of Deering High School. Before her marriage, she worked for Associated Hospital Service of Maine and Eastern News Company. Barbara and her husband, Clifford Wilbur, lived in South Portland with their five children for 27 years. When all of the children were grown, they moved to Scarborough, where they lived for 38 years. She was a member of the Elm Street United Methodist Church, a Sunday school teacher, a Camp Fire Girl leader, and a substitute den mother. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She and Cliff loved going to their rustic camp on Moxie Pond in the Forks. Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Clifford Wilbur, brothers, Robert and Norman Pierce, and sister Dorothy Gregg. She is survived by her daughters, Eileen Emerson, Christine Bennett, Patricia Gray and husband, John, Margaret Hanson and husband William, son, Clifford Wilbur Jr. and wife, Wendi. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Stephanie Bennett and husband Joshua Breindel, and their two children, Elijah and Eliana, Nathan Bennett and wife, Tamara, and their son, Zachary Bennett, and Simon Hanson. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Seal Rock in Saco for all of their kindness, especially in the light of the Coronavirus. Arrangements are under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous