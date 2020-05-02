CORNELIUS, N.C. – Eugene “Gene” Langella, 79, of Cornelius, N.C., formerly from Springfield, Va., went to heaven on April 26, 2020. Gene was born in Portland, Maine, on June 29, 1940, to the late, Dominic James Langella and Alice Marie King Langella.Along with parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas K. Langella, brother-in-law, Terrance O’Brien and sister-in-law, Sharon Langella.Gene is survived by his daughter, Joan Sutton and her husband, Allen; Joan’s siblings (James and Jackie Fitzella); grandchildren, Evie, Grant, and Jack Sutton; sister, Ann Maureen O’Brien; brother, Donald Langella and many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.Gene served in the United States Air Force from 1961 – 1965. He later joined the United States Secret Service and retired with them after 26 years. Upon retirement, he moved to Baileys Glen in Cornelius, N.C., where he enjoyed weekly poker games and was a member of many of the community’s clubs (Bridge, Genealogy, Opera, ROMEO, and G-Men).Gene was a devoted follower of the catholic faith, he was an active member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Annandale, Virginia, and later a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Huntersville, N.C. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Springfield, Va. Gene enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing cards, and spending quality time with his friends and family. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots; and leaves as the current Fantasy Football Champion. Gene will always be remembered as a great father, grandfather (Poppa Gino), and friend. He will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved him.Gene will be laid to rest alongside his parents in South Portland, Maine.The family has plans to hold a Celebration of Life for Gene later in the summer. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.kepnerfh.comMemorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor in Washington, D.C.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous