OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Christopher Adam Thompson, 19, died tragically early Monday morning on April 27, 2020 in an automobile accident. In his short time here, Chris was an inspiration to everyone he met. He graduated from Gardiner High School in 2019 and attended Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) where he was pursuing a degree in Business Entrepreneurship. He brought his love of art to the skateboarding community and had a dream to design it all.He loved his family, friends and especially adored his little brother and mother. He was loved and respected by so many.He was survived by his mother, Amanda Thompson; brother, Eli Maldonaldo; grandmother, Sandra Noury and her partner, Tom McNeil; uncle, Baron Thompson and his partner, Meloney Poe; great-grandmother, Arlene Gervais; girlfriend, Justine LaBier; several aunts, uncles; cousins; many friends and Nonnie – Rosalba Votto. A celebration of Chris’ life will be held at a later date in respect to the COVID-19 restrictions. Memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.com In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts may be made directly toKnowlton and Hewins Funeral HomeOne Church St.Augusta, ME 04330to assist the family with funeral expenses.

