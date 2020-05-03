NEW GLOUCESTER – David Maurice, 62, of New Gloucester, passed away at home surrounded by his wife and children on April 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with renal cancer. David was born on Jan. 18, 1958, a son of Leo and Jeannette Maurice of Barre, Vt., the first born of 11 children. After graduating from Spaulding High School in 1976, he earned his B.S. in Agricultural Sciences from the University of Vermont. He started his career as business manager in the Vermont family business, Maurice Memorials. In 1987, David married Anne Gauthier and moved to Maine where they bought a home remodeling business, Delar. Over the years he grew the business into general contracting and specialized in residential additions and renovations, particularly in the Lakes Region. David and Anne shared a love of biking and cross-country skiing. In 2017 they ventured out in their Winnebago and explored Canada and the U.S. They traversed 10,000 miles over the course of three months, discovering their love of RVing, while spending quality time together without the distractions of daily life. David was a great Dad with his two children, Janessa and Brent. He went boating with them on Sabbathday Lake, watched them play sports for hours and hours, enjoyed all family birthdays and graduations, and, most importantly, instilled a strong work ethic and self-reliance. He taught his son the art of running a business and passed on the entrepreneurial family torch. He was so proud and grateful for their love and support as he struggled with his health in the last year. David “Pepe” was incredibly special to his grandson, Colby. They spent many hours together working on projects, making campfires, and telling “brain stories” before bed. David loved taking him in the RV for camping trips and bike riding adventures. Colby was the apple of his eye.Though Maine was David’s home for 33 years, he remained close to his Vermont roots with lots of holiday celebrations and outings in Maine and Vermont. David loved to be out in the woods and often could be found logging in his leisure time. Holding a chain saw was second nature to him. David joins his parents in heaven. He is survived by his wife, Anne Gauthier-Maurice; and his son, Brent Maurice, his daughter, Janessa Maurice; and his beloved grandson, Colby Maurice; sister-in-law, Paula Gauthier; his sisters, Cynthia and brother-in-law Lyle (Arizona), Diane and brother-in-law Keven (Vermont), Elaine and brother-in-law Barlee (California), and his brothers, Michael (Vermont), James and sister-in-law Carolyn (New York), Rodney and sister-in-law Elisa (Vermont); Paul (Vermont); Peter and sister-in-law Denise (Vermont), Robert and sister-in-law Norma (Vermont), and Kenneth and sister-in-law Cary (New Hampshire). He will be missed by many nieces and nephews. The memorial service is to be determined. To view updated information as it becomes available and to leave online condolences please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. The interment will be held at Hope Cemetery in Barre, Vermont. Memorial contributions can be made to Catholic Charities P.O. Box 10660 Portland, ME 04104

