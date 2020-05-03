SOUTH PORTLAND – Scott T. Kennedy, 69, of South Portland and Lakeland, Fla., passed away on March 31, 2020 after a long illness.Scott grew up in South Portland and graduated from South Portland High School. He retired from HP Hood after more than 33 years of service. Upon his retirement, he relocated to the Lakeland, Fla., area to pursue his passion for golf and tennis year round. Scott was predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Norma Kennedy’ and his brothers, Greg and Jeff.He is survived by his son, Daniel T. Kennedy and his wife, Stephanie, of South Portland. To honor Scott’s wishes, family and friends may remember his life privately as there will be no funeral services.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous