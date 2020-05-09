WATERVILLE – Sheila Ann Lutz of Waterville, Maine, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on June 16, 1933, in Providence, R.I. After graduating from East Providence High School, she worked as a telephone operator. She married her beloved husband of 63 years, Richard Anthony Lutz on November 21, 1953. She was proud of her life’s work as a homemaker and mother. She and Richard raised four children and had lots of adventures moving to several different areas of the country during their marriage.She was known for her kindness, generosity, and comic wit. Spending time with Sheila guaranteed laughter and a party atmosphere. She was a lifelong fan of the Patriots and Red Sox and shared her passion for horseracing with her many grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards, watching movies, and especially connecting with loved ones.She was predeceased by her husband, Richard and her parents, Eileen and George Jones of Pawtucket, R.I.She is survived by her four children, Eileen McGee of Manassas, Va., Donna Zebiak of Fairfield, Maine, Timothy Lutz Sr. of Johnston, R.I., and Teresa Carter of Austin, Texas; their spouses, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and several cousins.Arrangements are being made by Gallant Funeral Home in Waterville. A condolence page will be available on their website. A private service, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, will be held on May 12, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Interment will be at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be planned in the near future. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com.In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made toSt. Jude Children’s Research Hospital501 St. Jude PlaceMemphis, TN 38105

