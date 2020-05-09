EAST LONGMEADOW – EAST LONGMEADOW – Thomas M. McGowan, 81, of East Longmeadow passed away on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at his home. He was born in Springfield on Oct. 5, 1938 to the late Thomas F. and Dorothy (Brown) McGowan.He was a graduate of Trade High School and STCC. He served his country with honor for four years in the United States Navy. He later became a firefighter for the Springfield Fire Department, retiring in 1995 after serving as a Captain for 13 years. Upon his retirement he lived in Cumberland Foreside, Maine for 18 years. He was a member of the Local 648 International Firefighters Union and the Springfield Retired Police and Firefighters Association, as well as a former member of the John Boyle O’Reilly Club.Thomas was predeceased by his beloved wife Sandra Jean (Cebula) McGowan in 2014; his infant sons Timothy, Patrick, and Sean; and his sisters Janet Mastroianni and Georgia Merrill. He is survived by his two sons Michael T. McGowan and his wife Cindy of East Longmeadow, and Thomas M. McGowan Jr and his wife Kelly of East Longmeadow. He also leaves his grandchildren Sean McGowan and his wife Noelli, Kevin, Matthew, Jeremy, and Brian McGowan, and Logan and Taylor Bono; his three great- grandchildren Sarai Rachel, Levi, and James McGowan. He is also survived by his sister Deanna Charter.His family will be receiving guests during a period of visitation from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday May 10. The public is welcome to celebrate his life with the family with no more than 10 people at a time being allowed into the funeral home. A private burial will follow at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to:Shriner’s Hospital for Children516 Carew St.Springfield, MA 01104, 81, of East Longmeadow passed away on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at his home. He was born in Springfield on Oct. 5, 1938 to the late Thomas F. and Dorothy (Brown) McGowan.He was a graduate of Trade High School and STCC. He served his country with honor for four years in the United States Navy. He later became a firefighter for the Springfield Fire Department, retiring in 1995 after serving as a Captain for 13 years. Upon his retirement he lived in Cumberland Foreside, Maine for 18 years. He was a member of the Local 648 International Firefighters Union and the Springfield Retired Police and Firefighters Association, as well as a former member of the John Boyle O’Reilly Club.Thomas was predeceased by his beloved wife Sandra Jean (Cebula) McGowan in 2014; his infant sons Timothy, Patrick, and Sean; and his sisters Janet Mastroianni and Georgia Merrill. He is survived by his two sons Michael T. McGowan and his wife Cindy of East Longmeadow, and Thomas M. McGowan Jr and his wife Kelly of East Longmeadow. He also leaves his grandchildren Sean McGowan and his wife Noelli, Kevin, Matthew, Jeremy, and Brian McGowan, and Logan and Taylor Bono; his three great- grandchildren Sarai Rachel, Levi, and James McGowan. He is also survived by his sister Deanna Charter.His family will be receiving guests during a period of visitation from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday May 10. The public is welcome to celebrate his life with the family with no more than 10 people at a time being allowed into the funeral home. A private burial will follow at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to:Shriner’s Hospital for Children516 Carew St.Springfield, MA 01104

