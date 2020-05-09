WARREN, NH – An amazing woman, Nancy Bradley Chandler, 85, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her home, with her beloved husband and children by her side. The oldest of seven children of Helen and G. Edward Bradley, she was born on March 13, 1935 in Somerville, MA.She attended St. Teresa School and graduated from Somerville High School. A scholarship student at Boston College, she received her BS in Nursing. As an RN, she worked at Bellevue Hospital in New York City, Boston City Hospital, and Peter Bent Brigham Hospital before receiving her MS in Nursing from Boston College.After BC, she taught nursing at Mt. Auburn Hospital, Lawrence General Hospital School of Nursing, and became its Director of Nursing. At St. Anselm College and NH Technical Institute, she taught many of our present day nurses.A pioneer in childbirth education, she taught classes in Boston, Laconia, NH and Franklin, NH. She established Prenatal Programs at Concord and Franklin Hospitals after continuing her education at Downstate SUNY.Later in life she found great joy as a school nurse in Winnisquam and Warren schools and then as a camp nurse at Camp Walt Whitman and Camp Moosilauke.She was an avid adventurer, hiker, skier, and cyclist, hiking the Appalachian Trail at age 60 and skiing at Cannon Mountain until the age of 84.A music lover, she sang for many years with the NH Music Festival and the Pemigewasset Choral Society.She found time to be an avid quilter, making a special gift quilt for each grandchild at their graduation from high school. A founder of the Warren Quilter Guild, money was raised annually for the Prouty fund.If this was not enough, she was elected multiple times to the Warren School Board, was a Warren Library Trustee, and Supervisor of the Checklist.A true renaissance woman, she loved the outdoors, especially waterfalls and rainbows. She frequently said a prayer of thanks for the beauty of her surroundings, living in the shadow of Mt. Moosilauke.With her husband, Charlie, she traveled all over the USA and Canada on their touring motorcycle, including five cross-country rides.Survivors include her best friend and husband of 49 years, Charlie Chandler and their four children, Michael and wife Carolynne of Santa Fe, N.M., Sean Chandler and his fiance` Debbie Tessier of Northfield, N.H., Mara O’Shea and husband Dan of Cumberland, Maine, and Zachary and wife Kristin of Palo Alto, Calif.; four brothers, Jim, Larry, Jack, and Bob along with one sister, Maureen, survive her. She was predeceased by a brother, Ed.She has eight beloved grandchildren: Zoe, Casey, Megan, Kyle, Molly, Kerry, Patrick and Eli; and two great grandchildren: Lilah and Angel.A gathering at the Warren Town Hall with relatives, friends, co-workers, and anyone else, will be deferred until a later date, hopefully in August. “Love That Smile!”For more information as it becomes available, or to offer an online message of condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.comRicker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.

