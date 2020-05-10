PORTLAND – C. Patricia O’Malley, passed away peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on May 6, 2020, Pat was 85. She was born on March 16, 1935 in Portland to Arthur and Lydia (Morin) Agger. She graduated from Portland High School in 1954 where she received the Brown Medal.Pat was a pioneer in the credit union industry beginning at the age of 16 with the Government Employees Credit Union. Over the years she worked for MECAW Industries and retired from her career heading up the Portland Teachers Credit Union. Pat was always known, not only for her sound financial advice but as a confidant to many people over the years. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and cross-stitching with many beautiful pieces always displayed around her home.She spent many winters at her home in Fort Myers, Fla., mostly to appease her husband’s love of golf!She was married for 56 years to her loving husband John “Jack” O’Malley, who predeceased her in 2010. She is also preceded in death by her two brothers, Louis Agger and Charles Agger.She leaves behind three children whom she loved dearly. Her daughters, Patricia Rowe, Kathleen Kalicky (Ted) and her son, John O’Malley (Sonya). She also leaves behind four granddaughters, Stephanie, Mandi, Heather and Michelle; and two great-grandchildren, Jack and Lana. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. To share memories of Pat or to leave her family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com In lieu of flowers, if friends or family desire a memorial contribution in Pat’s name can be made to Hospice of Southern Maine180 US-1Scarborough, ME 04074

