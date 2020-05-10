WESTBROOK – George William “Woody” Woodman Sr., 90, of Westbrook died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Born on Dec. 10, 1929 in Naples to Ernest C. and Anna (Potter) Woodman Sr., he attended schools in Pascoag, R.I. and Windham graduating in the class of 1948. Woody married Harriet Chipman Woodman on Aug. 28, 1953. They lived in Westbrook for 35 years and Windham for over 15 years. He was employed at S.D. Warren Paper Company retiring with 40-plus years as Chief of Fire and Security Department. He was a member of the 40 Year Club at the paper mill and past president of the Prides Corner School Parent Teacher Association. Also, a member of Lodge Council Chapter Consistory Scottish Rite Bodies in the Valley of Portland, past master of Warren Phillips Lodge A.F. and A.M. and past president of Lake Region Shrine Club. As a member of the Kora Temple A.A.O.N.M.S. of Lewiston, he was a member of their Kora Temple Oriental Band, serving as treasurer, past secretary and secretary of Kora Temple Cycle Corps. Woody was a member of the Westbrook Warren Congregational Church where he was past chairperson of its Men’s Club and Board of Trustees. He volunteered many hours at the Maine Medical Center. Woody was predeceased by his wife, Harriet Woodman in 2018; his parents, Ernest and Anna Woodman; sister, Leah W. Larochelle and two brothers, Francis N. and Ernest C. Woodman Jr. Surviving are two sons, Mark W. Woodman of Sebastian, Fla. and George W. Woodman Jr. of Sebastian, Fla., two daughters, Linda J. Ledoux and husband, Robert and Kimberly L. Stokes all of Westbrook; brother, Dwight C. Woodman of Windham; eight grandchildren, Holly Woodman, Melissa Bryant, Taylor Woodman, Kimberly Cole and husband, Jon, Brian Woodman, Casey Ledoux, Cameron Ledoux, and Allison Ledoux; and great-granddaughters, Brooke Bryant and Jessica Cole. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, Woody’s memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences and to participate in his online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

