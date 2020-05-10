WESTBROOK – Francis Richard Ludka passed away at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on May 3, 2020 from a brief three week courageous battle with cancer. His family was there to love and comfort him throughout.Rick was born on May 15, 1955 to Francis and Ruth Bernier Ludka in Brunswick. He was very close to his two younger brothers, Steve and Bruce.The Ludka family moved from San Diego, Calif. to Westbrook when Rick was 11 years old, where he lived the rest of his life. He attended Westbrook schools and was quickly nicknamed “Luddy” which his friends called him to this day.Rick landed a job at S.D. Warren in Westbrook (now Sappi) in 1981 and worked there until retiring just three years ago. He loved his “mill family” over the years and enjoyed the company of them all. Rick enjoyed 27 wonderful years with his wife Debbie and absolutely adored their son, Justin. He loved nothing more than raising Justin and treasured all the amazing times they spent together over the years doing projects together like working on and riding motorcycles, snowmobiles and cars. Rick cherished being Justin’s pit man and biggest fan at the many weekend Motocross races in which Justin took home the Gold Trophy many times! His pride shined through with his infectious smile anytime someone would mention anything about his son, as he was so proud of the man Justin has become.There were many fond memories the three brothers shared when they were growing up at the family’s camp on Stanley Pond in South Hiram, where Rick would always be watching out for his brothers as they did everything from turtle hunting to water skiing. He was a real “natural” at absolutely everything he tried. Rick won several softball championships with his good buddies from the mill. He was known as the “Iron Man” in golf because he only used irons and didn’t even carry woods in his golf bag. As Rick “Lucky” Ludka, he was undefeated in the boxing ring while drawing more fans to the Expo on his fight nights than the featured pro boxers on the card!!Rick loved country music, playing wallyball with his friends every Friday, riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing, boating, backgammon, cribbage, following New England sports teams and especially NASCAR with his favorites were Dale Earnhart and Dale Jr. He was always gifted with his hands (which were massive!) and loved to build things, like his camp in Andover on the river. Those who knew him would all say that Rick was the absolute nicest guy you have ever met and most genuine solid friend you could have. He was the perfect balance of warrior strength, fearlessness, positive attitude, calming presence and sweetest heart! Being humble and kind his entire life, Rick will be greatly missed by all who knew him as he deeply touched everyone’s hearts with his love.Rick was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Ruth Ludka; and his brother, Steve Ludka. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; and son, Justin of Westbrook; his brother, Bruce Ludka and his wife Denise of Windham; niece Vanessa Ludka of Windham, nephew Lance Ludka and his fiancé Megan of Windham and niece Lauren Ludka of Florida.Rick’s family would like to thank the entire staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for being the angels that they are!A private graveside service has been held with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. To express condolences or to participate in Rick’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

