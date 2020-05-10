SOUTH PORTLAND – Shirley M. Profenno, 84, passed away on May 5, 2020 at her home. She was born in Skowhegan to Wilbur C. and Blanche (James) Adams on June 4, 1935. I lived in Redbank Village as a child growing up, it was a great place to live. I graduated South Portland High School.Married Augustine C. Profenno Jr. and had 64 years together, enjoying life and raising our three wonderful children John, Ronald and Pamela. We lived in Sagamore Village and there met my two best friends for life, Betty Kane and Leona Mellen. I started going to church on invitation from Leona and enjoyed many happy years serving the Lord in Sunday School, Pioneer Girls, Bible Studies and Visitations.Later we moved to South Portland and enjoyed new friendships with The Bible Speaks Church and The Grace Bible Church with wonderful Christian friends. We where was blessed to have the greatest pastor to bring comfort in times of sadness and share in many times of joy. Pastor White and his sweet wife, Diane, along with the most wonderful friends in Judy, Linda, Winnie, Sylvia M, Joyce, Tina and so many others sharing God’s Word together. Grace Bible Church ever a wonderful place to be loved by all and to love all. Many thanks to my special friend Judy for always being there for me.Last but not least was the joy of having the best grandchildren, Billy, Jenna, Erika, Dylan and Anthony. Taking care of Billy and Jenna was a great blessing and Erika was with us a lot of the time also. So much fun and joy watching them grow up and being part of their lives. Having Dylan and Anthony in my life later was a great joy and then two beautiful great-grandchildren, Logan and Zoey.I was blessed also with great in-laws and most of all with a very special son-in-law, Larry Libby and his girls, Lisa and Jessie along with Debbie and her two boys, Justin and Chad and my son Ron’s sweet girlfriend, Robyn. I was also blessed with a sister, Marilyn and her wonderful children, Michael, Jimmy and Cheryl. They were like my own: very close and dear to me.Thank you to my son, John. I don’t know what I would have done without you. You were my rock and strength through it all. I love you.Thank you to Billy for all the wonderful times eating out at special restaurants, boat ride to Peaks Island on my birthday and always treating me special on my birthdays. Many happy times we spent together with Grampy taking road trips, apple picking, long walks and just having fun. I love you. Blessed with the best neighbors and thankful for each one. Thank you to Hospice for being so helpful and providing great care to me. As you can see my life has been blessed in so many ways and I am so thankful to God for his son, Jesus my savior.Proceeded in death by my parents; sister; daughter Pam, son Ron; and husband, Augustine Jr.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 14 at 11 a.m. The family would like to invite all that knew Shirley to join them by logging on to A.T. Hutchins’ Facebook page to view the service. (www.facebook.com/athutchinsfuneral). For those that do not have a Facebook account, you will only be able to view the service once it is complete and posted.To share memories of Shirley or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com

