WINDHAM – Barbara “Barb” Stevens, of Windham, left her body peacefully the morning of May 5, 2020, comforted by her family.Barb was born Nov. 7, 1928 in Berlin, N.H. and came to Maine in 1946 to attend Westbrook College. She worked in the medical field for many years, maintaining a cancer registry, organizing medical records and then specializing in medical transcription.She was proud of having hiked up and skied down Tuckerman’s Ravine when she was young. She also sang with a dance band and played the trumpet. She loved to sew, remodel her home and, in later years, paint landscapes of places she enjoyed.She was predeceased by her husband, Warren Stevens. She is survived by her sister, Sue Ann Sullivan Gallant and Sue’s husband, Ben; Barbara’s three children and their spouses, Tom Stevens and his wife Mabel, Linda Lockhart and her partner, Jeff Gilpatric, and Daniel Lockhart and his wife Faith. Barb was very proud of her eight grandchildren, Shelley Blake, Lisa Falardeau, Aimee Gobel, Jamie Eames, Jennifer Baldwin, Kevin Lockhart, Thom Stevens and Elissa Raposo and their spouses. Her living legacy includes 14 great-grandchildren, Isaac Blake; Tristan, Vincent, Caden, Adeline, and Elodie Falardeau; Olivia and Dagny Gobel; Corey, Benny and Emelia Raposo; Cassandra Lockhart; and Bryce and Brooks Baldwin. She had very special relationships with her little dogs, Button, Tiny and Molly and is, no doubt, enjoying being reunited with them.Family services will be held once “social distancing” is less restrictive. Barb’s family is deeply appreciative of the loving care she and her family received in her last days at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhgome.com.

