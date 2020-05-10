RAYMOND – Paul Eric Skillern, beloved first son of Jill and David Skillern of Raymond and brother of Sean and Ryan Skillern, passed away April 20, 2020 from a tragic hiking accident in Vermont.He had recently been named Executive Chef at the Grand Summit Hotel at Attitash in Barlett, N.H. Paul was a devoted family man and nurturing older brother. Paul, who spent his elementary years in Lockport, N.Y., was a 2006 Lake Region High School graduate and culinary student, mentored by Eric Botka, in Naples. Seeking out his passion, Paul was later a 2010 graduate of the Balsams Grand Resort Culinary Apprenticeship Program in Dixville, N.H. Through the course of his studies, Paul was named 2008 Apprentice of the Year and was additionally hired by the Balsams as the youngest department head in the resort’s history. Chef Paul’s culinary experiences spanned from coast to coast in the United States and across continents. His apprenticeships included time at Maison Boulud and Black Sesame Kitchen in Beijing, China; The Awhanee Hotel and Yosemite Lodge in Yosemite National Park, Calif.; the White House and Vice President’s Residence in Washington, D.C.; Hotel Hershey in Hershey, Pa.; among numerous other institutions. His gourmet dishes, including his infamous “Bacon Jam”, were adored by family members, followed by many in the culinary world, and sought after on social media. He is also remembered by those close to him for “never making his father a poached egg”. Prior to his latest appointment, Paul, who would have been 32 on April 23, was Executive Chef at Popovers at Brickyard Square in Epping, N.H. Chef James has always been a supporter and mentor to Chef Paul. The only thing that exceeded his love for food, was his passion for developing his culinary team through his mentoring leadership style and genuine compassion for others.He is survived by his parents, formerly of Naples and Lockport, N.Y.: his brother, Sean of Nashville, Tenn. and Ryan of Washington, D.C.; grandmother, Jane Haenle of Williamsville, N.Y. and formerly Lockport; his aunt and uncle Julie and Timothy Bunn; and cousins, Olivia, Samantha, and Shannon of Hamburg, N.Y.; and uncle and aunt Paul and Elizabeth Haenle and cousins Thomas and Mabel of Beijing, China and Cotuit, Mass.He is predeceased by his grandparents, the late Mary Ellen and Merle Skillern of Raymond and grandfather, Thomas F. Haenle Jr. of Lockport.His celebration of life will be held in the near future to gather those closest and to honor Paul. Kind words, condolences and tributes may be shared with Paul’s family and friends at www.hallfuneralhome.net. Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to a local food bank in memory and honor of Chef Paul Skillern.

