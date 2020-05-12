Gardening for wildlife with Maine native plants

FALMOUTH

University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Maine Audubon has begun a series of online classes detailing how to use native plants to benefit birds and other wildlife. Those session will be offered from 2 to 3 p.m. each Wednesday through May 27.

Participants will learn about backyard ecology, the birds of Maine and selecting and growing native plants. Instructors include UMaine Extension horticulture professional Pamela Hargest and Maine Audubon director of education Eric Topper.

Suggested donation for the series is $10; registration is required online at extension.umaine.edu/register/product/gardening-for-wildlife. Participants will receive Zoom information after registering. For more details, call Becky Gray at 781-6099 or email [email protected].

Falmouth Public Works reminds residents that the final Spring Leaf Bag Collection is scheduled for Friday.

All leaf bags must be left curbside by 7 a.m. Brush will not be collected and please do not put brush in the leaf bags.

The Transfer Station is planning limited reopening beginning next week for brush and leaf waste.

For more details, call 781-3919.

Democrats Announce Program for Virtual Frances Perkins Award Dinner

DAMARISCOTTA

The Lincoln County Democratic Committee will hold a virtual Frances Perkins Award Dinner honoring Sheriff Todd Brackett from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday via a Zoom gathering.

The awards dinner will feature friends and colleagues of Sheriff Brackett, who will speak, including District Attorney Natasha Irving, Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry, and Commissioner for Corrections for the State of Maine Randall Liberty. Marge Kilkelly, Regional Representative for U.S. Senator Angus King for Androscoggin County, will deliver remarks. A highlight of the event will be a musical performance by award-winning Boothbay singer-songwriter John Schindler.

The public is invited to join the LCDC at its virtual Frances Perkins Award Dinner at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. In keeping with the “Stay Healthy at Home” Executive Order and everyone’s shared concerns about COVID-19, this year’s event will take place online and guests can choose gift cards to one of five popular Lincoln County restaurants to use at their leisure in lieu of sitting down to the traditional banquet-style meal.

For more details, make reservations or make a donation in honor of Sheriff Bracket visit https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/award or call 644-8776.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: