Ellen Cunningham Koehnlein 1938 – 2020 WOOLWICH – Ellen Cunningham Koehnlein, 82, of Woolwich, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on the evening of Jan. 26, 2020. Born in Gardiner, Maine on Jan. 3, 1938, she was the daughter of Mike and Fawnie Cunningham. Ellen had a quick, dry wit and was a wonderful story teller. She enjoyed cheering on the Giants at football games and later on from the comfort of home. She was a proud member of the Ricky Craven fan club as well as a Claymate. More than anything though, she loved being surrounded by her family, and was so proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ellen was predeceased by her father, Mike Cunningham, mother, Fawnie Siegers and stepfather Kenneth Siegers and her son Michael Moody. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Herb Koehnlein; daughter, Pam and husband Tom Poole, Connecticut; son, Stephen H Moody and wife Janet West, Connecticut; son, Rick Koehnlein, Maine; grandchildren, Jessica (Moody) Amsden, Mike Moody, Stephanie Poole-Jodice, Jason Poole and Amy Corontzes and their beautiful children, Ellen’s great grandchildren; Two sisters, Rowena Sanford and Brenda Hixon, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. A small graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at Grover Cemetery, Woolwich on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the David E Desmond Funeral Services, 638 High St, Bath, Maine. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting: https://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous