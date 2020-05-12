Grace Luella Chick 1921 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Grace Luella Chick, 99, passed away at her home in Maine, April 13, 2020. She was born April 2, 1921, in Framingham, Mass. She married George Chester Chick on June 1, 1941, and lived most of her life in Boxford, Mass., Effingham and Dover, N.H., before moving to Brunswick, Maine. She is survived by Philip and Patty Chick, Janice Chick and Christopher Thing, Dr. Brittany Chick and Todd Roitfarb. David and Dana Kingsbury and Barbara Bates. Our mom was kind to everyone and very generous. Her children, Philip and Janice, could not ask for a more loving mother. She was always up for a boat ride or a sail with her children. She was a wonderful folk artist, excellent cook and seamstress. She loved family and always enjoyed meeting people, making friends wherever she lived. Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Norma’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous