Walter H. Moulton 1936 – 2020 HOMOSASSA, Fla. – Walter H. Moulton, loving husband and father and respected member of the Brunswick community, passed away on April 26, 2020 in Homosassa, Fla. Walter was born on July 23, 1936, in Dorchester, Mass. He graduated from North Quincy High School and enrolled at Bowdoin College as a member of the class of 1958, where he was a Dean’s List student, a member of the Glee Club, and president of Chi Psi Fraternity. After graduation, Walter served for two years in the U.S. Army Reserve as an instructor in the Gunnery Department of the U.S. Army’s Artillery and Missile School at Fort Sill, Okla., where he attained the rank of first lieutenant. In 1967 Walter accepted the position of Director of Financial Aid at Bowdoin College, a post he held with distinction for 38 years. Walter’s commitment to the needs of students was a hallmark of his long and distinguished career. He was a member of the Northeast Regional Panel of Financial Aid Consultants of the College Scholarship Service, a director and vice-chair of the Maine Health and Higher Education Facilities Authority, president of the Maine Association of Financial Aid Administrators, chair of the Eastern Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators Committee of Financial Needs Analysis, a director of the Maine Loan Marketing Corporation, member of the Maine State Scholarship Board of Review, and executive director of the Maine Educational Loan Authority. He retired in 1999 after a remarkable career helping students achieve their dreams of higher education. Walter will be missed by Betsy, his wife of 60 years; his four children, Andrew Moulton, Elizabeth Moulton, Katherine Jackson and Jennifer Newman; and his six grandchildren. Walter also leaves behind his brother and sister-in-law, Robert W. and Ruth F. Moulton, and his loving nieces and nephews and their families. At his passing, his family celebrates his remarkable spirit, his empathy and warmth, and the profound kindness that enabled him to touch so many lives. Walter’s family and friends will forever remember him for his humor, his passion for golf and cars, and the joy he took in his family. Gifts in Walter’s memory may be directed to the Walter H. and Mary I. Moulton Memorial Scholarship Fund 4100 College Station Bowdoin College Brunswick, ME 04011

