SOUTH PORTLAND – Paul R. Blaisdell Sr., of South Portland, died peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on the morning of May 10, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.Paul was born in Portland on the 12th of July in 1938, the second of three sons to Harold and Dora (Taylor) Blaisdell. From 1955-1958, Paul proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps, stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.Upon his return to Maine, in search of a career, Paul was introduced to plumbing through a friend and gradually established his own business, Paul Blaisdell Plumbing and Heating, and continued his practice until he was 81.He met his wife of nearly 60 years, Nancy (Durgin) in 1958, marrying in 1960 and raised two sons together, Michael and Paul Jr. A lifelong sports fan, Paul spent much of his free time bowling, golfing and watching his two favorite teams, the Patriots and the Red Sox. His greatest joy, however, was spending time with wife, children, grandchildren, friends and beloved pets.He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Richard and Thomas. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and four grandchildren.

