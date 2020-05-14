May 17, 1995

Heavy equipment being used to set up for a carnival being held May 17-21 is damaging Westbrook’s Riverbank Park, several residents complained Tuesday. Two days of rain softened the ground there and was causing carnival workers significant problems, including a large grader they were using getting stuck in mud. The Smokey’s Greater Shows carnival is a fundraiser for the Westbrook High School Marching Band.

Boosters seeking a football program in Gorham schools made their presentation last week to the School Committee. The nine boosters say they will not ask for funding from the school district but need the committee’s permission to use the Rams logo. Booster Greg Flaherty said it would cost $15,000 to get a junior high football team up and running and an additional $95,000 to keep it up and running for five years. He said some 30 Gorham students in the fifth and sixth grades participate in a Westbrook football club now, 20 of whom have signed up with Gorham already. These children would eventually form the first high school varsity team in the year 2000.

A thief has a taste for unusual furniture. A wrought-iron bed that’s a modern reproduction of an antique western-style bed, with ornate headboard and footboard, was stolen from Mattress World in Westbrook on Wednesday. Also stolen were the side rails, box spring and pillow-top mattress. Total value is about $1,500. Everything else in the store was untouched.

Gorham’s School Street United Methodist Church held a mother-daughter banquet May 6. A delicious chicken, lasagna and roast beef dinner was served and the men of the church did all the kitchen work. The group enjoyed line dancing under the direction of the Fowler sisters.

May 18, 2005

For the fifth year in a row, students from the Westbrook Regional Vocational Center have won the state Class B truck driving championships. Besides winning the overall team championship, WRVC students also swept individual awards, including Dylan Knight of Westbrook and Jon Powers and Steve Perkins of Bonny Eagle High School.

Those who worked closely with former Westbrook School Superintendent Ed Connolly remembered him this week as a tireless advocate for the students. Connolly, 72, died Saturday in Springfield, Massachusetts, where he had moved with his wife in recent years to be near his daughter, former City Councilor Jennifer Connolly, and her children. He came to the Westbrook system in 1963 and served in several posts until his appointment as superintendent in 1983. He retired in 1995.

Martha T. Harris, owner of Natural Country Photography, has been named Business Person of the Year by the Gorham Business & Civic Exchange. She is a lifelong Gorham resident and has operated her business in town for 20 years.

From May 23 to June 5, drivers who don’t fasten their seatbelts could face stiff fines as Westbrook police increase enforcement of Maine’s seatbelt laws. The goal of the national “Click it or Ticket” program is to boost seatbelt use, especially among younger drivers.

Sheila Charle McAtee, an eighth grade social studies teacher at Gorham Middle School, organized a before-school line dancing class that has blossomed into a lifechanging activity for students. A group of girls and boys has been meeting Thursdays and were so enthusiastic they organized into a school club, named themselves the Explosions and now have team shirts.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: