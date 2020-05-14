 

Frank Grant, standing, and Erlon Mosher re-enact in 1979 a scene from winters past at the Mosher farm in Gorham. Mosher drives the horses pulling a snow roller, used in the days before snowplows to smooth the roads for sleighs. The team of larger horses belonged to Mosher and Grant owned the other pair. Courtesy of Gorham Historical Society

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the American Journal is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

