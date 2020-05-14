Bear watch

The Gorham Police Department has warned residents not to approach bears after several callers reported spotting one in the Lawn and Sunset avenues area May 9.

“When natural foods are scarce, especially in the spring or dry summers, bears will venture into backyards and fields in search of easily accessible food such as birdfeeders, garbage, grills and pet foods,” police said on Facebook.

Those spotting a bear should call police at 839-5581.

Solar farm on docket

The Planning Board will review a request for a solar farm at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 18, in a Zoom webinar.

Gorham Solar, formerly Nexamp, is seeking approval to build a 30-acre solar farm off Fort Hill Road (Route 114). The board tabled the request May 4.

This meeting will be streamed over GoCAT and Facebook Live. Anyone who would like to make a public comment is asked to email it by 4 p.m., on Thursday, May 14, to [email protected]

To join the meeting, go to visit us02web.zoom.us/j/86097737078 or join by phone by calling 1 (312) 626-6799 and entering Webinar ID: 860 9773 7078.

To make a public comment during the meeting, use the “raise your hand” function in Zoom, or if joining by phone, type *9.

Any comments made during the meeting on Facebook Live or GoCAT will not be reviewed and are not considered public comment for purposes of the public record.

Take to the trails

Presumpscot Regional Land Trust trails are open for those looking for family activities during the pandemic shutdown. The land trust has multiple preserves, trails and access points including those in Gorham, Standish, Westbrook, and Windham.

The Millbrook Preserve is open, although the land trust has temporarily closed one of the four trailheads, the Perry Court Trailhead, under a Covid-19 restriction. Perry Court trailhead is off Methodist Road in Westbrook.

“We recommend people go to the Willow Drive/MAGAN trailhead off Route 302 when going to Mill Brook Preserve because it is the least crowded and has ample parking along the sides of Willow Drive,” said the land trust’s executive director, Rachelle Curran Apse.

The St. Pierre landing for access to the Little River in Gorham is also closed because of bridge construction.

For a complete list of land trust preserves and trails, visit www.prlt.org.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on May 7 that the U.S. public debt was $ 25,142,400,455,245.54.

