Recreation opening
The Buxton Recreation Department is looking for a recreation programmer. The complete job description can be found at buxtonrec.com under “General Info.”
Applications and general inquiries can be directed to Nicole Welch, recreation director, at [email protected]
Kindergarten sign-up
SAD 6 is accepting kindergarten registrations for the 2020/2021 school year.
For more information, call the registrar at 929-2326.
