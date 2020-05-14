Recreation opening

The Buxton Recreation Department is looking for a recreation programmer. The complete job description can be found at buxtonrec.com under “General Info.”

Applications and general inquiries can be directed to Nicole Welch, recreation director, at [email protected]

Kindergarten sign-up

SAD 6 is accepting kindergarten registrations for the 2020/2021 school year.

For more information, call the registrar at 929-2326.

