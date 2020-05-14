U.S. flags are posted on veterans’ graves for Memorial Day at the South Buxton Cemetery. Pictured is the stone for U.S. Army veteran Richard Tibbetts, who served in Korea and Vietnam. Robert Lowell / American Journal

Recreation opening

The Buxton Recreation Department is looking for a recreation programmer. The complete job description can be found at buxtonrec.com under “General Info.”

Applications and general inquiries can be directed to Nicole Welch, recreation director, at [email protected]

Kindergarten sign-up

SAD 6 is accepting kindergarten registrations for the 2020/2021 school year.

For more information, call the registrar at 929-2326.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
American Journal community, buxton maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles