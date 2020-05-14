WPD honors Chase

Westbrook Police Department recently presented John Chase with its Good Citizen Award.

Chase, a retired Westbrook officer and owner of Chase Custom Homes and Finance in Westbrook, has for the past two years donated space for police canine teams and critical tactical training, a company press release said.

The vacant properties are located at 511 Bridge St. and 98 E. Bridge St. “Both former memory care and nursing facilities, these multilevel buildings with many rooms, hallways and hideouts offer a great training ground,” the release said.

“Finding buildings for canine training is very difficult and having two local buildings available was a real boon to our program,” said Police Chief Janine Roberts. “ It is community partnerships like Mr. Chase’s that make a difference in our local communities.”

Help for two groups

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Southern Maine in Westbrook and My Place Teen Center of Westbrook each received a $10,000

grant for COVID-19 relief from Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation.

They were among 60 Maine non-profits that collectively received nearly $900,000.

“During these challenging times, it is critically important to support our communities and the people of Maine who need help,” said Bill Whitmore, vice president of Maine regional market for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a not-for-profit health services company. “As part of our initial grant-making nearly two months ago, we made every effort to address the immediate needs facing nonprofit partners and communities throughout Maine, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting them in the weeks and months ahead.”

Library scholarship

The deadline to apply for The Friends of Walker Memorial Library Bucks for Books scholarship is Saturday, May 16.

To apply, graduating Westbrook High School students must write an essay about their library memories and where they are going to continue their education. Send it to [email protected] or mail to the library at Walker Memorial Library, ATTN: Friends Scholarship, 800 Main St., Westbrook, Maine, 04092.

For more information, contact Kerri Frazier, president Friends of the Walker Memorial Library, at the friends email. Students can also

talk to Sue Bailey, guidance counselor at the high school, by emailing [email protected]

