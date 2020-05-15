Alice “Lorraine” Baker 1945 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Alice “Lorraine” Baker, 75, of Freeport, passed away on May 11, 2020 after putting up one hell of a fight with congested heart failure. She was born on April 30, 1945 in Freeport. She married David L. Baker on April 24, 1970; they just celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Lorraine as she was called by everyone, and when Dad was trying to get her attention he would call her “Alice”. She worked for Eastland Shoe for over 38 years. Mom was an amazing cook and loved watching cook shows and trying out new recipes. She made an amazing homemade pizza! She loved gardening with Dad and loved her flower gardens. Once retired you would find her between 12:30-2:30 watching her favorite soap operas. Mom loved swimming in her pool when it was nice out. She was an avid basketball fan and would travel anywhere to watch her granddaughters Mason and Avery play, she never missed a game! Mom loved to travel and loved Las Vegas. She loved staying in hotels and going to restaurants. Mom was always ready to try anything and ready to go with her bag of snacks for a road trip. Mom even started packing for her next adventure we all hadn’t planned yet. She loved to socialize and would go to the Community Center every week to gab. She loved her crossword puzzles and word finds and passed that passion onto Mason. Mom helped Avery with her first sewing project and was passing on her sewing knowledge to her. Mom was very patient and such a strong woman. She never asked for anything and would always be there to help someone. She will be greatly missed and has left a large hole in all our lives. Lorraine is survived by her husband David L. Baker; daughter Heidi Baker and son-in-law Dean Schlendering, granddaughters Mason and Avery Baker-Schlendering; daughter Cindy Edwards and son-in-law Jason Edwards, grandchildren Jerika Allen, Kimber, Jason and Isaac Edwards; great grandchildren Otto and Mia Allen; and stepdaughter Skye Baxter. A celebration of Lorraine (Mom) will be held at a later date. Please visit http://www.advantageportland.com to sign Lorraine’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to: Meals on Wheels 310 Braodway South Portland, ME 04106

