Marcia E. Wilson 1922 – 2020 WISCASSET – Marcia E. Wilson, 97, of Westport Bridge Road died peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Wiscasset on August 5, 1922, a daughter of Harold M. and Evelyn (Bowker) Bailey. She was predeceased by husband, George H. Wilson; daughter, Ellen M. Wanser; brother, James P. Bailey; grandson, Joel Kenney; nephews, James Bailey and Fred Bailey; and grand nephew, Chris A. Bailey. She is survived by one daughter, Bernice Kenney of Cundy’s Harbor, one son-in-law, Randy Wanser of Wiscasset; and three granddaughters, Rachael Wanser, Rhonda Wanser and Gina Wanser, grandnephews; great-grandnieces; as well as her beloved and faithful nephew Bill Wilson. The family would like to thank all her caregivers for their kind and dedicated help; Anna and Sally, you are nothing short of angels! Burial will be at Bailey Cemetery in Woolwich. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

