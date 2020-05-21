Barry A. Barter 1943 – 2020 RICHMOND – Barry A. Barter, 77, of Main Street, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home, with his brother and sister in-law by his side. He was born in Bath on April 11, 1943, the son of Alton Barter Sr., and Velma (Longley). He was predeceased by his parents, stepfather, Edwin Lebel and half-brother, Dennis Lebel. Barry is survived by his brother, Alton Barter and wife Barbara, two nephews, Dale and Hal, and their families, two stepsisters, two sisters in-law and a brother in-law. He had lived with Barbara and Alton for over 20 years. Barry grew up in an extended loving family. Anyone that knew Barry could not help but love him. A graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, Maine 04357.

