Robert W. O’Leary 1937 – 2020 ARROWSIC – Robert W. O’Leary, 83, passed away peacefully in his home on April 20, 2020, after a tough but well fought battle with cancer. Bob was dearly loved by many and was known for his kind and gentle qualities. He was the patriarch of the O’Leary family as well as a loving husband to his wife June and a kind stepfather to the Ater family. He will be greatly missed by all. Bob is survived by his sisters, Patricia Tracy, Constance Burl, Pamela Bassett and Marjory Ganley. His surviving brothers are George Warren, James Lawrence, Brian, Michael and Peter O’Leary. He is also survived by his stepchildren and their families: Bob and Ann Ater, Earl and Ellen Ater, Ernie and Margaret Freeman, John and Suzie Ater, Steve and Ruth Ecker and David Ater; as well as a multitude of grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, June O’Leary, as well his brother, Timothy O’Leary. Bob was born on March 14, 1937, to parents George and Marjory O’Leary of Arlington, Mass. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1962. He married the love of his life, June Ater, in May of 1981. His family and friends will always remember him as a wonderful man with his famous long beard and as one who loved everybody, always ready to offer a helping hand or a kind and encouraging word. A memorial service is planned sometime in June or the soonest thereafter when larger groups of people can gather in light of the COVID 19 epidemic.

