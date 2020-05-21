ROCKPORT – Robin E. Anderson of Thomaston passed on with the caring support of The Sussman House in Rockport on May 16, 2020 after an arduous journey with lung cancer. She was born in Bath on July 3, 1955 to John R. and Barbara A. (Swope) Stover. She grew up with her USN father, her grandparents and sisters moving up and down the East Coast, graduating from Lejeune High in Camp Lejeune, N.C. She attended East Carolina University.She began her working career as a waitress at the Waffle House outside the main gate at Camp Lejeune where she served up pecan waffles and coffee with an attitude to match. Robin and husband, Doug, met while both were employed at Maine Yankee. She went on to work at the Free Press in Rockland as administrative assistant and many will remember her for her smiling greetings behind the counter or on the phone there for many years.Robin began her almost 36 year marriage to Doug, a graphic and architectural designer, in 1984 with a vibrant exposure to all things bagpipe. Playing pipes and tenor drum in a number of Maine bands and enjoyed the camaraderie for over 20 years. Her special joys were her children and granddaughter, Penny. She was strong on family traditions, especially Christmas and was an accomplished knitter, avid reader and gardener. Robin had a close connection with the ocean; rowing her skiff or tide watching with Doug by her side.Robin’s second family was the Order of the Eastern Star that took her throughout Maine and parts of Eastern Canada. She was the Star Assistant for Rebecca D. Johnson and Larry W. Smith Sr. “Wind Beneath My Wings” Grand Family 2014-2015. She was Worthy Matron of Naomi Chapter #25 2015-2016 and 2017-2018. She served as Grand Esther for Flora Stack and Brett Jervis “Through the Eyes of a Child” Grand Family 2018-2019. The support and friendships she found there were a joy and strength for her.Robin is survived by her husband Doug of Thomaston; their children, Darcy and her husband Aaron Lyons and their daughter Penelope of Warren, R.I.; along with their son, Ian and his wife Colleen of Cushing. She is survived by her sisters, Candice Dorman of Greenville, S.C. and Katherine and husband Michael Vaillancourt of Georgetown. She is also survived by her uncle, Eugene Stover Jr. of Wiscasset and uncle, Joe and aunt, Peggy Stover of Boothbay Harbor. She had six cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her grandparents; parents; and infant brother. A private memorial will be held by her immediate family.Donations in her memory would be welcomed byNaomi Chapter #25 OES.P.O. Box 187Tenants Harbor, ME 04860or The Salvation [email protected]

