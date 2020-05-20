Ronald E. Griffin 1942 – 2020 LISBON FALLS – Ronald E. Griffin, 77, died April 27, 2020. He was born in Brunswick Oct. 10, 1942, son of Herbert and Arlene Rice Griffin. He was educated in Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School in 1961. He served in the United States Air Force from 1961 thru 1964. He married Jody Sleeper on Nov. 3, 1973. He was employed at Bath Iron Works as an electrician and electrician leadman for 41 years. He is preceded by his parents, Herbert and Arlene Griffin; two brothers, Carroll H. Griffin of Bath and Earl A. Griffin of Brunswick. In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, David R. Griffin and his husband Damian, Tony F. Griffin and his wife Melissa; a granddaughter Madison E. Griffin, four step granddaughters, Abbie L Kennedy, Desiree N. Kennedy, Jada S. McGeoghegan, and Nichole McGeoghegan; two sisters May A. Wallace and husband Cary, and Helen B. Beale of Virginia Beach, Va.; several nieces and nephews. There will be no services. Donations may be made to: Paws in the Door 16 Winter St. Bath, ME

