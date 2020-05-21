Elizabeth W. “Teedy” Bergstrom 1921 – 2020 HAVERFORD, Pa. – Elizabeth W. “Teedy” Bergstrom, 98, died peacefully on May 16, 2020, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Haverford, Pa., where she had resided since 2013. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on September 20, 1921, the daughter of geologists Isabel Bassett and Theron Wasson, Teedy grew up in River Forest, Ill., and lived in West Hartford, Conn., and South Harpswell and Brunswick, Maine, before moving to Haverford. She spent the summer of 1939 with a family in France through the Experiment in International Living; she remained friends with the daughter closest to her in age. She received a B.A. in zoology from Wellesley College in 1943, and an M.S. in biochemistry from University of Connecticut in 1968. She worked as a biology teacher at the Westledge School in Simsbury, Conn., and as a research technician at Hartford Hospital and the University of Connecticut Health Center in Farmington, Conn. She volunteered with the League of Women Voters, kept up her French with the Alliance Française, studied modern dance with Truda Kaschmann at the Hartford Conservatory, and did yoga and walked in the woods until she was in her 90s. The photo shows her dancing to the music of a Lithuanian folk band when she was 91. An avid birder and hiker, she met her first husband, E. Alexander “Alex” Bergstrom, at the Audubon Nature Camp on Hog Island in Medomak, Maine, and they were married in 1943. They spent many weekends and summers birding together; Alex died in 1973. She met her second husband, John Dimmer, while on a trek in Nepal; she moved to Maine in 1977, and they were married in 1979. She lived first in South Harpswell on High Head, and later in Brunswick at Thornton Oaks. Teedy and John did many hiking trips together on six continents, and he died in 2005. She continued traveling until she was in her 90s, visiting the seventh continent (Antarctica). Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her two siblings, Edward Wasson and Anne Wasson Gallagher; four daughters, Nancy B. Havens, Lucy D. Bergstrom, Anne F. Bergstrom, and Sandy B. Mesmer; one son, Peter W. Bergstrom; 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Maine Audubon (www.maineaudubon.org/) or the Midcoast Conservancy (www.midcoastconservancy.org/).

