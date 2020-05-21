Akemi Frizzle 1937 – 2020 BOWDOINHAM – Akemi Frizzle, 83, of Bowdoinham passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home. Akemi was born in Kagoshima, Japan, on Jan. 6, 1937, to Kizuo and Sano (Sakamoto) Yanagihara. In 1959, Akemi met her future husband, Gordon Frizzle, while he was stationed in Japan while he in the U.S. military. Akemi and Gordon married on Nov. 24, 1961, and the moved to the U.S. in 1962, settling in Bowdoinham, Maine, where they would live and raise their family. Akemi was an avid gardener and would enjoy spending time tending her flowers. Akemi’s greatest love was for her family and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Akemi was predeceased by her parents, and her son, Gary Frizzle. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Gordon; son, Tobey Frizzle and his partner Jolene Cunningham, daughter Naomi Wallace and husband David; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Frizzle; grandchildren, Melissa, Diane, Nate, Kaylee, Michael, Trevor, Samantha, K.C., Nichole and Heather,; great-grandchildren, Alexia, Emma, Angelina, Curtis, Brantly, Wyatt, Madison, and Garritt, as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, Maine, 04357 Condolences may be expressed at http://www.kincerfuneralhome.com.

