AUBURN – Carl M. O’Donnell, 88, born in Yarmouth on Sept. 14, 1931, died on May 22, 2020 surrounded by his family in Auburn.Carl was the son of Clarence E. and Elva L. (Huston) O’Donnell, and grew up in Yarmouth, graduated from North Yarmouth Academy, and served in the Air Force in the Korean War. He married his wife of 63 years, Roberta A. Monson, on Feb. 21, 1957, in Dover, N.H. He spent over 30 years working for the Shell Oil Company and retired in 1991 in Bedford, Mass. Because he loved the warm weather he and Roberta moved to Naples, Fla., but returned every summer to Sebago Lake.While driving for Shell for many years, he never once had an accident. He was known for being frugal, friendly, and faithful to his wife and children. He treasured time with his family and friends and freely offered advice from a lifetime of experience and encouraged everyone saying, “Cheer up. Better days are coming.”Carl is survived by his wife Roberta; three children, Curtis (Rena) of Hartford, Karen (Francois) Bonneau of Lewiston, and Rebecca (Robert) Hauge of Gainesville, Va.; eight grandchildren, Craig (Christine) of Sanford, Chad (Jillian) of Biddeford, Cailin of Hartford, Natalie Bonneau of Lewiston, Emily (Jeandre) Gericke of Washington D.C., Sarah, Variah, and Robert Kirill Hauge of Gainesville, Va.; four great-grandchildren, Cassidy, Cadence, Jack, and Cecilia.Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside memorial service with military honors on Saturday, June 27 at 11 a.m. at Blanchard Cemetery, 215 Winn Road, Falmouth. All of his family and friends want to remind Roberta of their love for her and to “Cheer up. Better days are coming!” Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Carl’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Carl’s name to a charity of your choice.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous