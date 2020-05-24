GORHAM – Shirley Johnson Merritt passed away on May 19, 2020 at the Gorham House. She was born in Boston on April 26, 1932, the daughter of LaForest Harold Johnson Jr. and Elizabeth Allen Johnson. She graduated from Deering High School and Westbrook Junior College.With her Lauren Bacall-like voice and her hearty laugh, she could light up a room. Shirley raised her family on Day Street in South Portland and during that time she was active in the Willard and Small School PTA, Osewantha Garden Club, and the Longfellow Chapter of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed spending her summers at the family A-frame on Sebago Lake.Following the death of her husband Russell, she worked as an administrative assistant at the University of Southern Maine. She enjoyed working in the theater department, attending many of the productions and getting to know the students. After completing and spending several years at the house she and Russell had built on Sebago Lake, Shirley moved to Cape Elizabeth, where she lived for over 30 years. She loved gardening and spent many hours tending to her beautiful flower garden. Although not outwardly religious, she had a strong faith in God. For many years, she attended the Christian Science Church in Portland. She appreciated small moments; a gentle breeze at the lake, the birds at the feeder, the smile of a grandchildShirley was predeceased by her husband, Russell on April 9, 1974; and a brother, Ronald Johnson. She is survived by her children, Stephen Russell Merritt of Old Orchard Beach, her daughter Susan Merritt Propp (husband Steve) of Cape Elizabeth, Wesley Allen Merritt (wife LuAnn) of Scarborough and Robert William Merritt (partner Audra) of Hernando Beach, Fla. She is also survived by her grandsons, Matthew Propp, Jonathan Merritt and Reece Merritt; as well as several nieces and nephews. Burial will be private at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth. Due to the current health conditions a memorial reception will be held at a later date. Date and time will be posted at a later date on the Hobbs Funeral Home website, http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com, where memories and condolences may be shared with the family as well.

