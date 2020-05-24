WALNUT CREEK, Calif. – Len Silver loved life! His passion for life was affirmed by his commitment to his family, profession and friends. On Friday, April 3, 2020, Leonard Jacob Silver passed away at 90 in Walnut Creek, Calif. Cremation in Oakland, Calif., April 20, 2020.Len was born Feb. 13, 1930 in Portland, Maine, son of Abraham and Bess Silver. He graduated from Portland High School, then went on and received his degree from University of Maine, Orono.Len served as 1st Lieutenant in the Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. After returning from Korea, Len’s early career included working for George I. Lewis Companies in Portland and Boston, Mass.He married Joan Rubin, also from Portland, daughter of William and Ethel Rubin, on Sept. 7, 1958.Len relocated from Peabody, Mass. to the mid-west where he joined Clark Equipment working with South American governments, and the development of government contracts/tender for major projects. His experience with international markets led to managing and representing the largest food purveyor and distribution company in the U.S. Virgin Islands.Len and family resided in St. Croix from the late 1960s to 1972. He returned to the U.S. in 1972; where his career in the seafood industry spanned more than three decades.Len is survived by his wife, Joan; and three of four children, Jonathan, David and Deborah; Jennifer (deceased); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild. He is also survived by Frances Landau, sister.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous