YARMOUTH – James “Jim” Doughty, 74, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 20, 2020. The son of Robert and Virginia (Evans) Doughty, he was born in Yarmouth on Aug. 30, 1945. He grew up in Yarmouth and graduated from Yarmouth High School the class of 1963. After graduation he served his country in the United States Air Force. After his discharge from the military he worked at Handy Andy’s for a time and then started working for Shaw’s Supermarket in Falmouth eventually being promoted to the Assistant Store Manager for Shaw’s in Auburn. Jim left Shaw’s to start his own business, Jim and Carol’s Variety in Cumberland. After he sold his store Jim worked as a funeral attendant at Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth. Jim was an active member of First Baptist Church in Yarmouth, where he served as the church’s custodian and sang on the worship team, singing many solos for weddings and funerals. He served as a volunteer firefighter in Yarmouth. He loved music and sports, and trips to the battlefields in Gettysburg. He enjoyed being on the water fishing. Jim was a constant companion and loving caregiver to his mother, Ginny. He was predeceased by his father, Robert; and his brother, Ralph. He is survived by his mother, Ginny of Yarmouth; his siblings, Jane Barbour of Arlington Texas, Cindy Davis and her husband Don of Portland, Bill Doughty and his significant other Debbie of Westbrook; and his niece Vicki Oatley and her husband, Bill. A public Celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date at his beloved church First Baptist in Yarmouth. There will be a private family service on Wednesday May 27 at 10 a.m. followed by a private interment with military honors at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth. Both services will be livestreamed for the public to view on the Facebook page of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, https://www.facebook.com/jonesrichbarnes/ Arrangements are under the care of Lindquist Funeral Home. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Jim’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Jim’s name toFirst Baptist Church346 Main St.Yarmouth ME 04096

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous