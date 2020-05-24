PORTLAND – Kurt Michael Morgridge, 45, passed away in his sleep at home on May 18, 2020. He was born on Dec. 1, 1974 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Md.. He was the only son of Ralph Leroy Morgridge and Susan Burnham Morgridge of Portland. He is survived by two sons, Hunter R. Shiflett of Annadale, Va. and Maddix B. Morgridge of Gray; also, by his parents, Ralph and Susan Morgridge; his sister, Caroline Susan Morgridge and her husband, Lance Houck of Wilmington, N.C.; a niece and nephew in Wilmington, N.C.; and numerous cousins. Kurt grew up being known as an “Army brat” at various locations around the country while his father served in the U.S. Army. He attended early primary school in Cape Elizabeth; then moving to live with his family at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii for three years. He later attended elementary and high school in Norfolk and Fairfax County, Va. He worked in several different retail, service, and home construction jobs in the northern Virginia area before relocating back to Portland in 2002. Kurt loved to fish and looked forward to fishing with his two sons. He particularly enjoyed his pet pit bull terriers, Shooter and Kyro. Kyro was at his side at the time of his death. Father and son bicycle rides were always something he cherished. He wanted nothing more than to be a good Dad to his two sons. Kurt fought a 30-year long, battle with addiction. With the help of Discovery House, his last four years were so much better for him. Our broken hearts will forever feel the loss and emptiness of his absence. May he rest in peace and never be forgotten. A celebration of his life is planned for later, after the current coronavirus situation is resolved. Funeral arrangements by A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home in Portland. To share memories of Kurt or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com

