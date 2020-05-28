FALMOUTH – James M. Anderson of Falmouth, Maine, 61, died at Mercy Hospital, Saturday, March 21, 2020.James was born April 15, 1958, to parents Richard Anderson and Dorothy McGowan. He grew up in Gorham, Maine, where he later had a family of his own. His interests included hunting, fishing, and archery.He is survived by his three children, Chad Anderson of Asheville, North Carolina, Kevin Anderson of Windham, Maine, and Kristin Anderson of Yosemite, California. James also leaves behind five siblings, Richard Anderson, Robert Anderson, Dorothy Smith, Lora Carr, and Chuck Anderson. He will also be missed by his three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Anderson. The family would like to thank Mercy Hospital for their compassionate care of James and their support for our family throughout his struggle with cancer.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

