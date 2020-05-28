GORHAM- Richard Albert Davis Jr., 61, passed away on May 26, 2020, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.He was born on May 25, 1959, the proud son of Al and Doris (Loftus) Davis.He was employed as a road mechanic for the State of Maine DOT.Rick was commander of the Sons of The American Legion Post #197 in Westbrook and was the vice chair of the Gorham Republican committee. He was also very proud of the work he did for Shawn Moody’s campaign for Governor and Amy Volk’s campaign for State Rep.There are too many friends to list but he will especially miss playing golf (drinking beer) with his best friend, Bob Whiting.His favorite place was his camp on Madagascal Pond in Burlington, Maine.Rick is predeceased by his father, Al Davis; grandmother, Nana Ruth; grandfather, John; and his aunt, Betty.He is survived by his wife, Linda Kelly Davis of 37 years. They will always be remembered as inseparable.He is also survived by his children, Jan Amorello and her partner Steve Veliotis from Bridgewater Mass., Matthew Davis and his fiancé Cassie Rose from Saco, and William (Bill) Davis from Gorham; uncle and aunt, Jack and Elizabeth Loftus from Waterville Maine; sisters Wendy Berry and her husband Bob and Jeanne O’Connor and her husband John; nieces, great nieces, nephews and great nephews; and grandchildren, Alexis, Avery, Aubree, Bradley and Remi, who were the loves of his life.Two other close friends that passed before him, Gary Morrill and Tom Harrington, I’m sure welcomed him with open arms. As did his Nana Ruth, Grampy John and Aunt Betty.At the family’s request there will be no services.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com Donations can be made in his name to Hospice of Southern Maine,180 US Route One,Scarborough, ME 04074

