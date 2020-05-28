Victoria Vicky G. Hall 1954 – 2020 BATH – Victoria Vicky G. Hall, 65, of Bath passed away in her home on May 21, 2020 after a year long battle with cancer. Victoria was born in Farmington on August 5, 1954 to Albion and Anne Targett. She graduated from Mt. Abram High School in 1972. She had a love for learning, and although she didnt have a college degree, she did have several certifications. Her last job, prior to retiring, was as a medical transcriptionist working from her home. Victoria was known for her love of family. After retirement, she spent as much of her time as possible with her daughter and grandchildren. Her hobbies included solving word puzzles, all types of crafts, cooking, watching crime shows, collecting cute stickers, listening to music, and reading books. Although she didnt go to church, she would study the Bible and its teachings daily and was highly devout. She was known to light up any room she was in with her humor and positive attitude, which continued despite how sick she became. She was preceded by her loving cat of 16 years Purr Galahad; her sisters Carol Anne Larson and Sally Jo Targett; and her parents Albion and Anne Targett. She is survived by her daughter, Nicole Griggs and her children Ocean and Winter Bagley-Appleton, Echo and Whisper Griggs, and Indigo Appleton of Bath; and her son Micah Hall and his children Jasmine and Jade Hall of Waldoboro. She is also survived by her sisters Alyce Davis of Indiana, Barbara Targett of Augusta, and Virginia McNutt of Washington. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

