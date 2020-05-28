ACTON, Mass. – Richard “Dick” Savage, Tufts University Engineering Professor, 92, died peacefully on May 23, 2020 with family and loved ones around him in the comfort of his long-time home at Robbins Brook Assisted Living Facility in Acton, Mass. Born November 3, 1927, in South Portland, Maine, to Leo and Emma (Boulier) Savage, Dick graduated from South Portland High School in 1945. As with so many of his generation, he enlisted to serve his country during World War II. An expanding Army engineering program recruited Dick, sending him to engineering classes at Norwich University in Vermont for his first several months in the Army. He was honorably discharged in 1947 with the rank of Technician Fourth Grade. After his time in the Army, Dick went on to receive a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Maine at Orono, an M.S. from Northeastern University, and a National Science Foundation grant for further study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In 1950, Dick married Marion Larochelle, also from South Portland, and they moved to Boston. Marion was his sweetheart always and they spent 53 wonderful years together until her death in 2003. Dick was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He gladly served in the role of homework helper, science project advisor, softball coach, chauffeur, listener, or in any capacity that allowed him to spend time with family. Dick was a devout Roman Catholic and his strong faith supported him throughout life. Dick’s lifelong professional passion was civil engineering. As a Professor of Civil Engineering at Tufts University for 40 years, he mentored hundreds of budding engineers, treating them with unending respect and encouraging their progress. His enthusiasm for the field inspired many. Along with teaching, Dick was very engaged in the American Society of Civil Engineering, was a licensed Professional Engineer in seven states, and had an active private engineering consulting practice. Dick’s interest in civil engineering extended beyond his professional life, and family vacation photos frequently included pictures of bridges, buildings, and interchanges he had admired along the trip.Dick loved life and embraced it with a positive outlook, a fun spirit, and a loving heart. Dick was the first person to reach out to help anyone in need. His love of music permeated his life, whether it was playing various instruments in the High School and Army bands, ballroom dancing with Marion, leading “Dick’s Music Hour” for friends at Robbins Brook, or simply listening quietly to his vast CD collection. Many will cherish the memories of personal serenades of his favorite song “Always” by Irving Berlin. Dick also loved spending time in Maine, particularly at Bonny Eagle Pond and later at Long Lake where he enjoyed sailing, canoeing, and being with friends and family. He was always up for a game of tennis and his southpaw serve would come with a spin few could return. Dick’s later years were spent at Robbins Brook Assisted Living. With his enthusiasm for life and kind, caring nature, Dick made countless friends among both the staff and residents over the years. He was completely in his element with constant fun activities and new things to do. Dick had a very happy fulfilling life at Robbins Brook and the strength of the community shone through with the overwhelming outpouring of love, care, and support he received in his last weeks.Dick is preceded in death by his loving wife Marion, parents Leo and Emma Savage, and siblings Phyllis Toomey, Edward Savage, Marion Savage, and Jane Savage Palanza Coppola. He is survived by daughters Barbara Hanafin and Nancy Lunger, son Rick Savage, sons-in-law Tom Hanafin and Dave Lunger, daughter-in-law Lianna Savage, grandchildren Amy Myatt and her husband Jay, Sarah Hanafin, Julian Lunger, Courtney Lunger, great-grandchild Joshua Myatt, and many nieces and nephews.There will be a brief hour of visitation on Monday June 1, 2020 at 9 a.m., at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 a.m., at Holy Cross Church in South Portland, followed by private committal prayers at Calvary Cemetery on Broadway in South Portland with military honors. Considering the current pandemic, the family would like you to participate in any way that is comfortable for you, whether it be participating in person or expressing condolences privately to the family. The services will be filmed and available for viewing shortly after the services take place. Arrangements are by Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland, Maine.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

