Margaret MacKinnon Beaven 1929 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Margaret MacKinnon Beaven, 91, of Brunswick, died, peacefully, at Mid Coast Hospital on May, 15, 2020, in the presence of her husband. She was born on Jan. 21, 1929, in Newark, N.J., the daughter of William MacKinnon and Emmy Wickfors MacKinnon and lived in West Orange, N.J. When the family moved to West Newton, Mass, she attended Newton High School. As a student at Barnard College in New York, she met her husband singing in the St. Paul’s Chapel choir at Columbia University. After graduation in 1950, she worked in a medical mycology laboratory at Columbia’s College of Physicians and Surgeons. On May 5, 1951 she married John Beaven and they moved to Ithaca, N.Y., where she worked in a laboratory at the Cornell Veterinary College. They returned to New York City in 1953, where her husband attended the General Theological Seminary. She and her newly ordained husband moved to Montana in 1956, living in Ft. Benton and then Miles City, where they raised their three sons. In 1968, living in Kent, Conn. she received a masters degree in education from Western Connecticut State College and went on to teach in Connecticut and later New York, live in Millbrook, N.Y. They moved to Portland in 1982 when her husband became dean of St. Luke’s Cathedral, where she sang in the choir. In retirement, she living in Phippsburg, where she became librarian of the Popham Beach Library. She also served as president of the Episcopal Church Women of the Diocese of Maine Margaret was politically active with strong views on social justice and read the New York Times till the day of her death. She always knew what was going on throughout the world. She was an avid reader, a knitter and a rug hooker and a longtime member of the Episcopal Peace Fellowship and volunteer at Mid Coast Hospital. She was predeceased by her sister, Carol Sidebotham and her niece, Sharon Nash and husband, Richard and her nephew, David Sidebotham. Margaret is survived by her husband, The Rev. John Beaven; their three sons, Christopher Beaven and his wife Betsy, Peter Beaven and his partner Rosie Grant and Paul Bolles-Beaven and his wife The Rev Anne Bolles-Beaven. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Chloe Horie and her wife Ayumi and their daughter Shio MacKinnon Horie, Miles Beaven and his wife Miao Wang, and Emma and William Bolles-Beaven A Memorial Service will be held, when it is possible, at Grace Episcopal Church, Bath. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, ME. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

