OCEAN PARK – Nancy J. Tate, 77, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home in Ocean Park, Maine, surrounded by her family. Nancy was born in Winchester, Mass., on December 23, 1942, the daughter of Roger and Dorothy (Burnes) Derby. She grew up in Woburn, Mass., graduating from high school there in 1960. She attended Keene State College where she met her future husband, Francis “Fran” G. Tate Jr. She graduated with a Bachelor of Education in 1964, and married Fran shortly thereafter. Nancy and Fran lived a short time in Woburn, Mass., before moving to Salem, N.H., to raise their family. Nancy had grown up spending summers in Ocean Park. She and Fran were excited to purchase their Ocean Park cottage in 1970, a place where they would spend summers and eventually live year around. Nancy worked originally as a first-grade teacher before transitioning over to special education. She spent many years working in schools both in Salem, N.H., and Saco, Maine. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, visiting thrift stores, and organizing yard sales. She loved to travel, most recently enjoying her winter trips to Venice, Fla., with her husband. She was passionate about helping animals and worked with various animal rescues over the years. She enjoyed all that Ocean Park had to offer; especially the summer church services at the Temple. Nancy loved a good fish chowder, ice cream from Martel’s or Nokomis Groves, and a nice walk on the beach. Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Fran, and her brother, Donald Derby. She is survived by her three children, Sharon J. Tate and her husband Ted Freeman of Saco, David F. Tate and his wife Lauren E. Tate of Scarborough, and Kristen S. Tate and her husband Sam Glueckert of Ocean Park; and her grandchildren, Owen, Nora, Cole, and Holland. Nancy is also survived by her lifelong friend, Lorna Stockbridge. They were like sisters and “aunt” Lorna and her family were family to Nancy. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St., Saco, Maine. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at http://www.cotefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ocean Park Association,P.O. Box 7296,Ocean Park, ME 04063-7296 orFriends of Feral Felines,P.O. Box 8137,Portland, ME 04104-8137

Guest Book