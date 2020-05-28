CASCO and Ocala, Fla. – Robert J. Scamman Sr., Ret. Lt. York Police Department, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born September 7, 1955, in Portland, Maine, to the late Chester H. and Rosemary (Donahue) Scamman. Bob grew up in the Portland area with his brothers, Paul and John York, George, Joseph, and William (deceased) Scamman and his sisters, Joanne Farris, Margaret and Charlene (deceased) Scamman. Bob graduated from Westbrook High School in 1973. A few years later he enlisted in the United States Army, serving as Military Police until 1978. The majority of his time in the service was spent at West Point. His time in the service led to his nearly 40-year career at the York Police Department where he entered as a patrolman. He worked his way through the ranks with promotions to sergeant and then retiring as a lieutenant in 2017. During his career, Bob took on many roles at the department including supervisor of the communication center. He was also instrumental in developing the Field Training Program and the 911 system. Most of all, Bob was a mentor and teacher to many new recruits. In 1995, Bob married Elaine Arsenault, whom he knew growing up. Bob adored Elaine and called her his “dream girl.” He was a devoted and loving father and PePere to his children and grandchildren. One of his greatest joys was spending countless hours at their sporting and school events. Bob has always had a love for the outdoors and wildlife as well as being very active. He has done countless marathons, including Maine, Boston, New York and Marine Corp. He made many friends through his love of running becoming a member of the “Rowdies”, a running group in the Biddeford area. He also enjoyed biking and golfing. His latest passion was pickleball, which was first introduced to him in Florida. Bob also had a love/hate relationship with the New England sports teams. In addition to his wife, Elaine, and his surviving brothers and sisters, Bob leaves behind his children, Robert (Julie) Scamman, II, Jessica (Adam) Bussey, Eric (Rhonda) Lowell and Angela (Christian) Davis and his grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Brandon and Daniel Scamman, Kaylee, Candice and Jackson Bussey, Cassidy Dow and Parker and Shane Lowell and Ava Davis as well as many nieces and nephews.Bob’s love of life and family left a lasting impression on the many people he met. He will be greatly missed and always remembered as a “Cop’s Cop”.A period of visitation for family and friends with a service immediately following will take place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the Lucas and Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Road, York, Maine. A committal service with military honors will follow in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine. Visit http://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JDRF Foundation for Juvenile diabetes. http://www.jdrf.org

